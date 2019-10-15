Jennifer Aniston Follows Ex-Husband Justin Theroux on Instagram Shortly After Joining

Friendly exes! Jennifer Aniston may have broken the internet’s collective brain as she made her Instagram debut with a selfe alongside her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot another special someone making waves on her grid.

Almost immediately after joining, Aniston followed ex-husband Justin Theroux on his profile, and he made no qualms about being the first comment on her first photo.

Aniston captioned the nostalgic selfie, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” with Theroux responding immediately alongside a heart emoji and raised hands emoji, “Woot-Woot! #first”

The former couple first got engaged in 2012, tying the knot in 2015 just two years before they announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the couple said in a joint statement to the Associated Press in 2017. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they added. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Fans of the pair that were heartbroken about the split begged them to reconcile after Theroux’s friendly comment on her photo.

“Get back together pleeeeeease,” one responded to The Leftovers actor. Another asked, “Um did i miss something?” while a third wrote alongside a crying emoji, “Aw you guys.”

Theroux wasn’t the only star to weigh in on Aniston’s first post, with Reese Witherspoonn commenting on her pal’s photo, “YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!”

Sarah Foster added, “I guess you didn’t go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!”

