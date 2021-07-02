This Jennifer Aniston Doppelganger Is Taking the Internet by Storm

✖

Jennifer Aniston has a TikTok twin out there! One of the platform's users, @she_plusthree (real name Lisa Tranel) looks a lot like the Emmy-winning actress and went viral this week on social media for her TikTok, in which she lip-syncs to one of Aniston's most famous scenes on Friends as character Rachel Green.

"I want to quit," Rachel says in the 1997 episode. "But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in." Tranel perfectly embodies the quote with her facial expressions, captioning the video simply, "You know what I mean?" It's clear that this week's TikTok isn't the first time Tranel has been compared to Aniston, being that her bio on the platform simply reads, "Not Jennifer Aniston."

The real Aniston revisited her Friends days with last month's HBO Max reunion, which reunited her with former co-stars Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow for the first time in 10 years. During the reunion, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted they had more than just an on-screen romance as Rachel and Ross. Schwimmer revealed that "at some point," they were "both crushing hard on each other," though "it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston explained on TODAY recently of that revelation, "I think there was something about unrequited love and really investing in those (relationships. I think David and I loved each other — we love each other still to this day — so I do think there was something that had to do with that. And you were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with but they couldn't quite get it together."

Friends premiered in 1994 and aired for 10 seasons before wrapping up in 2004. Aniston called filming the sitcom "just the greatest time in my life…we didn't understand in those four walls of stage 24 the impact that it was having on the world." All episodes of Friends, as well as the reunion, are available for streaming on HBO Max.