Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Tease New Season of ‘Jersey Shore’ With Festive Snapshot of Their Kids

With the success of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are looking ahead to the franchise expanding and including some very familiar faces — their adorable kids!

The Jersey Shore best friends and co-stars took to Instagram the weekend before Christmas to share photos from their holiday get-together, which included their kids spending time with one another.

But while the images shared by Polizzi and Farley were cute as is, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. gave the shots a little edit to tease what the future holds for the baby meatballs that Farley couldn’t help but share with fans.

In the photo, Polizzi’s two children, Lorenzo LaValle and Giovanna LaValle posed in front of their Christmas tree with Farley’s 4-year-old daughter Meilani Mathews. In the photos, the two girls were sporting some cute Christmas apparel, while Lorenzo smoldered at the camera wearing a blue shirt and matching pants.

“Jersey Shore Season 124” reads a caption written by DelVecchio atop the photo of the three children.

If Farley and Polizzi hope to recreate this snapshot next year, it’s going to look a little different as the Jersey Shore family is expanding big time. Not only is Polizzi expecting her third child with husband, Jionni LaValle, but co-star and the other meatball of the bunch, Deena Nicole Cortese, is expecting her first child with husband, Chris Buckner.

With all the events taking place between the girls getting ready for motherhood and the ongoing drama with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with his estranged partner, Jen Harley, MTV has gone about renewing the series for a premiere in 2019. The beloved reality show has been bringing in major ratings for the network since its 2018 revival, coming in as a top unscripted series on cable among adults 18-49.

There will certainly be plenty to cover in the third season, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s October 2018 conviction for tax evasion, for which he will report to prison in January for an 8-month sentence, as well as his glamorous November wedding to Lauren Pesce.

Guadagnino told The Blast that despite Sorrentino’s big year, his friend and roommate was holding together better than he could have imagined.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino told the outlet. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ He’s like, I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

Farley’s decision to split from husband Roger Mathews will most likely be covered in the new season after the MTV personality decided to file for divorce in September. Mathews has publicly declared that he hopes to win his wife back after admitting the two got into negative patterns during their time together, and the couple has been working to co-parent their two children, Meilani and Greyson.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images