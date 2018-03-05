Jenna Fischer Channels ‘Inner Kardashian’ After Spotting Them in Kyoto

Jenna Fischer is just like the rest of us when it comes to a surprise celeb encounter!

The Office actress, 43, was vacationing in Kyoto, Japan Saturday when she ran into Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who were walking through the lobby of her hotel.

Fischer shared a photo of the famous duo walking past her on Instagaram, captioning it, “We found the Kardashians. At our hotel. I think they were checking out as we were checking in. So crazy.”

In the photo, the E! reality celebs are looking casual chic and checking their phones. There’s also a glimpse of a person with long, blonde hair walking ahead of Kourtney who might have been Khloé Kardashian.

Her Kardashian encounter inspired Fischer to recreate the famous family’s Instagram aesthetic, channeling her “inner Kardashian,” using a photo of Kourtney posing in a robe as inspiration. She captioned the photo, in which she poses sexily while looking at the camera, “I had to,” and hashtagging it, twins, “same hotel” and “many filters.”

Fans loved the cheeky take on the Kardashian poses.

“You did it better!” one user declared.

“Crazy how you look infinite times better than her,” another echoed.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé recently traveled to Japan for a babymoon before the Revenge Body host, currently 8 months pregnant, gives birth to her first child, a daughter, with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The trip looked like a great time, with the ladies posting a number of photos and videos of the experience, but Kim and Khloé also got a lot of flak for taking such an extravagant trip.

Khloé was criticized for flying across the globe while so close to her due date, while Kim was criticized for traveling so soon after bringing home daughter Chicago, whom was born to Kim and husband Kanye West on Jan. 15 via a surrogate.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian “didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule” and choose to keep them at home in California.

Another insider said mom Kris Jenner was helping West care for the kids, while Kardashian was away.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” the source explained. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”

“She loves being a mom,” the source continued, adding that Kardashian “also feels lucky that Kris is able to help out while she works.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@jennafischer