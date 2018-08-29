Jenna Elfman Opens up After 28 Years in Scientology: ‘I Use It Every Day’

Actress Jenna Elfman is opening up about her life in Scientology after spending 28 years in the religion, saying, “I use it every day.”

During an interview with PEOPLE, the former Dharma & Greg star spoke candidly about how she handles the criticism that Scientology is frequently subject to.

“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” Elfman said of how she and her husband Bodhi Elfman navigate the issue.

The couple have been married since 1995 and share two sons; 11-year-old Story, and eight-year-old Easton.

“We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there,” Elfman revealed. “Raising children, maintaining my sanity in a crazy world. Our world is crazy, it’s getting crazier, and Hollywood is the ne plus ultra of crazy.”

She went on to say that she thinks “that anything that works tends to get attacked,” in reference to some of the Scientology courses available to members, adding, “It’s been so workable for me.”

“I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energized and vivacious and happy. I like literally have so much going on,” Elfman confessed, adding that she doesn’t think people should believe everything they hear about Scientology. “Why am I going to go: ‘You know, let me put some negativity in my life. Let me go see who’s being a bigot.’ Why would I search for bigotry in this world when it’s the one thing that’s been this huge help in my life to keep me sane and to raise great kids?”

Elfman has been a prominent advocate for the religion, along with other celebrities including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Elisabeth Moss, and Erika Christensen.

In recent years, however, a number of former high profile Scientologists have left the church and shared less-than-glamorous stories of their time in it.

Maybe the most notable former member to speak out on the church is Kevin Can Wait actress Leah Remini, who even created an entire series for A&E dedicated to exposing what she feels are nefarious motives on the part of Scientology’s leadership.

During a conversation with PEOPLE in 2015, Remini said that leaving the church was a deeply powerful decision for her and her loved ones. “I’ve been given a second chance at life and so has my family,” the actress said. “It’s like a rebirth.”