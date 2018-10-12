Jenna Dewan Spotted in Public for First Time Since Channing Tatum’s New Relationship Surfaced

Jenna Dewan is all smiles amid the news that her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, is dating singer Jessie J. The 37-year-old actress and dancer was seen smiling at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday when PEOPLE reported on Tatum’s alleged new love interest.

She wore a brown sweater, jeans, boots and oversized sunglasses to complete her casual look.

Multiple media outlets reported that Tatum and Jessie J are together after they were spotted together in public a few times in recent days. The Magic Mike star was spotted at Jessie J’s concert in Salt Lake City on Monday, and the two were seen playing mini golf together in Seattle over the weekend. A source told PEOPLE that the relationship is “very new.”

Tatum isn’t the only one seeing other people, however. Thursday, a source close to the World of Dance host said that she has been “on a few dates” since her separation from Tatum.

“[Jenna] has been on a few dates, but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” the source said, going on to add some clarification about where she may have been headed when seen at the airport on Wednesday.

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the source continued. Dewan is currently filming a guest arc on the Fox series The Resident in Atlanta. “She’s in a really great place.”

The source added that Tatum and Dewan’s divorce is moving forward amicably; they’re reportedly selling their Beverly Hills home and dividing up other assets, with their main focus on co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

“Everything has been really good between them,” the source said, adding that there hasn’t been too much upheaval in the process.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” the source continued. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their split via social media in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the statement read. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” they commented.