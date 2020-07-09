Jenna Dewan Shows off Post-Baby Body in Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

It's like Jenna Dewan didn't even have a baby! Her post-baby body looks absolutely incredible. The mom-of-two took to social media to show off her summer one-piece and she most definitely turned some heads.

In the post, she showed off her plunging, black one-piece just four months after giving birth to she and fiancé Steve Kazee child, Callum. In the photo, Dewan thanked her friend Sara Foster for potentially recommending the gorgeous bathing suit to her that had a deep V-neckline. "Thank you [Foster] [Summer Salt] for my new favorite swimsuit to live in at home," she wrote according to PEOPLE. The Step Up actress and Kazee welcomed their son in early March and Kazee immediately took to Instagram to share a sweet post.

"It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there," the first-time-dad wrote. "It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."

Dewan also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the two shortly after his arrival and captioned it, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20." Dewan is also the mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and the actress was proud to say that her daughter took the news of her being a big sister really well and that she was actually really excited about it. "She's owning this so much," she told Us Weekly in October 2019. "She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, 'Did yo know I'm going to be a big sister?' She's so happy. I knew she'd be excited."

Dewan and Tatum's divorce took fans by surprise, and according to Dewan, it took her by surprise as well. While things may not have been super smooth for the former pair, Dewan seems to be super happy with Kazee. The pair were dating in secret or a while, but when they went public, they became one of Hollywood's cutest couples and fans are enthralled with their love story.