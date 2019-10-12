Jenna Dewan Reveals Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Baby Bump Photo

Jenna Dewan showed off her new baby bump in behind-the-scene photos on the set of a shoot and fans loved every bit of it! The Step Up actress recently announced she was having a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, saying “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” telling PEOPLE.

One fan wrote, “You are such a beautiful and inspiring woman and mother…thank you for being yourself and sharing your amazing journey.”

Someone else said, “Love you guys SO much. What a special day!”

Christina Milian chimed in with, “Our pregnant pact worked!! [Two crying face emojis] Lol, you look amazing! Can’t wait for our play dates! You look amazing!”

The 38-year-old dancer and Shameless alum, 43, were first spotted together a year ago, and just a few short months later, he took to Instagram to share with fans that their relationship was getting pretty serious.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he captioned in the Valentine’s Day tribute. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

It wasn’t until June that she made their relationship social media official though.

Speaking of peace….❤️

Dewan’s ex-husband Channing Tatum — who is happily in a relationship with Jessie J — is reportedly “happy” for the couple after hearing she would be giving birth to her second child.

“Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it,” a source revealed to E! News. “He is happy for her and was very supportive.”

Tatum and Dewan married in 2009, shortly after starring in Step Up together and share 6-year-old daughter Everly. The couple announced their separation in April 2018 and their divorce is currently being finalized.