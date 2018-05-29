Jenna Dewan Reveals Reason Behind Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is opening up about what led to her split from Channing Tatum.

In a new feature for Harpers Bazaar, the World of Dance judge, 37, revealed all about her recent separation from Tatum, including what led to the split and what her life looks like almost two months since the announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?’ Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally…so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else’s,” Dewan explained, adding that she “was always very happy being a wife.”

Now, more than a month since announcing her separation from Tatum, whom she had been married to for nine years, Dewan is enjoying a new sense of freedom that this new chapter brings.

“[Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”

The former couple, who had met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and married in July 2011, announced their separation in April in a joint statement.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” it read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

They continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

According to Dewan, they are keeping their promise to be dedicated and loving parents to Everly.

“[It’s] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We’re just getting used to it,” she said. “We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

In May, Dewan stated that she and Tatum have remained “really great friends” in the wake of their public split, something that she does not think will change despite their separation.