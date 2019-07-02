Jenna Dewan Reveals Rare Look at Daughter Everly During Beach Outing

Jenna Dewan shared another look at Everly, her 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo are seen pretending to be mermaids at the beach and striking funny poses. As usual, Everly’s face is looking away from the camera.

“We jumped waves and saved exactly 45 mermaids,” Dwan wrote, adding a mermaid emoji. She also shared the photo on Instagram, where the photo has earned more than 42,000 likes in two hours.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dewan, 38, also shared a solo photo from the beach, striking a pose in her blue bikini. “Bring it summer,” she wrote in the caption, along with a sun emoji.

The beach trip to kick off July came a few weeks after Dewan finally confirmed her relationship with actor Steve Kazee. On June 5, she shared a photo of herself hugging Kazee, with the caption “Speaking of peace…” It was the first time Kazee appeared on her Instagram page, even though Kazee has shared several photos of Dewan on his own Instagram page. The couple have been dating since last fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Jul 1, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

While Dewan’s relationship with Tatum since their split last year appeared to be on good terms, Everly spending Father’s Day with Dewan and Kazee reportedly upset him.

“Channing and Jenna are on the same page about not sending mixed signals to their daughter, but also letting her see that mommy and daddy get along and have new, special friends in their lives. But this hit him hard,” a source told Life & Style.

“Channing and Jenna know that other children, on both their parts, are probably in their future, and that’s not a problem,” another source said. “In fact, blended families are very normal, and Everly hasn’t stopped asking about when she’s going to get a baby sister or brother. They’ll cross that bridge when they get there, but it looks like they will eventually get there.”

Aside from the Father’s Day issue, the sources said Dewan and Tatum are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting Everly.

“Jenna and Channing just want the other to be happy and make sure that Everly is always safe and in appropriate surroundings,” the source explained. “That’s pretty much their only objective. They understand better than anyone that life goes on after divorce, and that they’ll always have Everly in common.”

Both Tatum and Dewan have shared photos of Everly on social media, but appear to have a pact that her face will not be seen while she is still growing up. Past photos, including an adorable one of Everly wearing wings on her 6th birthday in June, have shown her from the back.

Dewan has also been busy professionally. After a recurring role in Fox’s The Resident Season 2, she stars in Netflix’s upcoming musical series Mixtape.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images