Jenna Dewan Fans Shame Her for Looking ‘Happy’ After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan can’t catch a break from her judgmental fans.

The actress made her fans angry after posting a black-and-white photo on her Instagram in a dressing room Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thaaaat’s a wrap!” The actress wrote, along with a shoutout to her publicist Jeffrey Chassen.

Fans couldn’t help themselves and brought up Dewan’s recent split from husband Channing Tatum in the comments section of the snap.

“that’s a wrap…? You mean your marriage?” one user wrote.

“Marriage????? What happened? I just don’t understand Hollywood.” Another user wrote.

One user even shamed the World of Dance host for looking “happy to get divorced.”

“Kinda sad you seem sooo happy to get divorced w kids involved. Just tough. Sad for kids.”

Not all of Dewan’s fans were surprised the actress hasn’t posted strictly photos of herself crying on the social media platform, many coming to her defense.

“I bought she’s happy to get divorced. It’s not like she’s going to post a picture of her sobbing. Social media doesn’t show all sides of a person, only parts.”

The actress and Tatum announced their split on April 2, after nine years of marriage. They have one child, daughter Everly.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement shared on their social media accounts.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Since then, Dewan has been seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. She dropped Tatum’s last name from her social media accounts and has gotten backlash for beginning to post photos in her lingerie on Instagram.

“That was fast. Most people are not in a hurry but it seems like she been over it for awhile,” one fan wrote, notes PEOPLE.

Another wrote, “Remove Channing check. Remove Tatum from name check. Remove clothes for [Instagram] pic check.”

However, most of the comments defended Dewan’s right to post whatever she wants on her own Instagram page. Some noted that we do not really know what led to their break-up, as the couple have been very private about their split.

“How funny people complaining your in your underwear, but would probably have no problem seeing Channing in his,” one supporter wrote.

“To the haters, did you get lost in all that typing to see she is promoting intimate wear and working, you have no idea how this woman feels in regards to her break up,” another fan wrote. “Unless you walked a minute in her shoes then stop bullying her for doing what she does to make a living.”