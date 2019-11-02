Jenna Dewan Dresses up Baby Bump in Festive Halloween Photo

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee included their unborn child in the Halloween festivities this year with one of the cutest costumes. The 44-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram showing Dewan in her costume dressed as a skeleton, however, not just an ordinary skeleton. Her outfit included a baby skeleton in the stomach of the outfit which laid perfectly on her baby bump.

Rumer Willis took to the comment section to write, “Oh my god this is too cute,” while another follower posted, “I’d have another child just so that I could wear this!”

Kazee not only highlighted his girlfriend, but he also took that moment to thank fans for wishing him a happy birthday. The actor celebrated his 44th year on earth Oct. 30.

Dewan also took to Instagram to shine a light on Kazee for his birthday.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in late September. While this may be their first, it will be the Step Up actress’ second, as her first child, 6-year-old Everly, she shares with soon-to-be ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In a recent photo she shared with fans, one follower asked her if she was having a little girl because she was showed her holding her belly under a pink ribbon that was tied in a bow, but she clarified that “it was not a gender reveal” and that she’s even “keeping the secret from [herself]!”

The sweet pair started dating over a year ago in October, which was only six months after she announced her split from Tatum. While they may have started a romantic relationship, it wasn’t the first time that Dewan and Kazee met. They only had a brief encounter and then she watched him on Broadway but that was it until their unexpected romance flourished.