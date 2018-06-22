Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Reunite for First Time Since Split

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have been spotted together for the first time since announcing their split in April.

The former couple, who met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up, were spotted together toting along daughter Everly, five, to a class in Los Angeles on Thursday. While Dewan carried the 5-year-old, Tatum was spotted trailing closely behind.

Dewan and Tatum have been spotted separately in public on several occasions since announcing their split, but this marked the first occasion that they were seen together. Dewan, 37, wore a light pink off-the-shoulder Endless Summer dress while Tatum, 38, wore a t-shirt, jeans, and a cardigan.

When the former couple announced their separation in April after nine years of marriage, they promised to remain “loving dedicated parents to Everly,” something that the World of Dance judge reiterated in an interview with Harpers Bazaar.

“[It’s] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other,” she said.

Dewan and Tatum had first met while on set of their 2006 movie Step Up, where they played romantic interests. They went on to date for three years before getting married in 2009. In 2013, they welcomed their daughter, Everly Tatum, who turned five in May.

While fans oftentimes prided their relationship as seeming idyllic and content, speculation that there was trouble 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party, which Dewan attended alone. She told Entertainment Tonight that he was “happy to have a night off.”

Just a month earlier, she had revealed in an interview with Health Magazine that she and Tatum were so busy that they needed to schedule time together.

“We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex,” she said. “We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that — it might actually be a good idea.”

Despite the reported trouble in their marriage, the couple claimed that there were “no secrets nor salacious events” that led to their separation, but rather that it was a mutual decision due to the fact that life was taking them down “different paths.”