Jenna Dewan Admits to Initially Feeling ‘Blindsided’ to Ex Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J

Jenna Dewan and ex Channing Tatum are both moving on from their almost decade long marriage, and while both are happy with their new partners, Dewan is revealing she “felt blindsided” when first hearing news that the Magic Mike actor moved on so quickly and wasn’t given a personal heads up. In her new memoir, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, Dewan opens up with readers on her initial reaction confessing she was alone when she found out.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship,” she wrote according to Radar Online. “I felt blindsided.”

Tatum moved on with singer Jessie J just a few short months following the former pair’s public announcement that they would be going their separate ways in April 2018.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” Dewan and Tatum wrote in a statement. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The World of Dance judge said she wanted to react to the new news via Twitter according to Life and Style Magazine but instead caught herself and refrained from doing that, saying, “Instead of reacting the way I wanted … I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?”

Dewan and Tatum share their daughter Everly together, and are still sorting out custody details in court. But for now, the two have filed to become legally single and because of this sudden move, fans are speculating that Dewan might be engaged to boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“It was a hard journey of growth and change,” Dewan told PEOPLE. “Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it.”

“I always say no one gets married to hopefully get divorced,” she continued. “People grow and they change and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t [an] overnight thing that happened. There was not one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things.”