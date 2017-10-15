Jenelle Evans’ Mother Slams David Eason in New Interview

To say that Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara have had a rocky relationship is an understatement. Barbara has been more than outspoken about her daughter’s life decisions, including Jenelle’s choice to marry David Eason.

In a new interview with Radar, Barbara has lashed out at her new son-in-law yet again and furthered the characterization that he’s controlling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think once he puts that ring on her finger, he’s going to have so much control over her,” Barbara said. “She’s going to be choked to where she won’t be able to breathe. He’ll have so much control, more so than he does now.”

Barbara had previously dished on her feelings for Eason to the Teen Mom 2 cameras. She said he’s nice on the show, but in real life, he’s a “loser.”

Up Next: ‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Javi Marroquin Slams Jenelle Evans Over Editing Claims

“I’m done with her and her lousy boyfriends,” Barbara said. “If she wants to live with this loser guy, David…I have no respect for this guy. He’s not this nice guy he portrays it to be on TV.”

She then went on to say Eason was a “user” and just wanted her daughter’s money.

“He doesn’t work, he just sucks all the money up,” she said. “[Jenelle says] ‘Oh David’s good. He’s doing all this stuff in the house.’ He’s using all of Jenelle’s money, man. He’s an A-1 a—–e. He’s a big a—–e. He’s a user, and he’s gonna use Jenelle until there’s no more.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.