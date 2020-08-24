‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals the Status of Her Relationship With Her Mom

Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara Evans, have had a very rocky relationship over the years, and during a recent interview with E! News, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted she thinks her relationship with her mom is “lost.”

“We are in the same situation,” Jenelle said. “You know we went to court about Jace and I got a visitation schedule set, but she’s still kind of bent out of shape because I still have resentment towards her for still keeping my son and we still butt heads.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Announces Wedding Date

Jenelle and her mom previously battled over custody of Jenelle’s 7-year-old son, Jace, with Jenelle setting a formal visitation schedule in May.

“I think our relationship’s lost,” Jenelle said. “I don’t ever think there’s really coming back at any point in time.”

More of Evans’ interview will air on E! News.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @enews

Related:

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Sparks Speculation She’s Pregnant With Fourth Child

The Internet Isn’t Happy With Jenelle Evans Slamming Deceased YouTube Star Stevie Ryan

Jenelle Evans Claps Back at ‘Idiot’ Troll Asking If Fiance David Eason Has AIDS