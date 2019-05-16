Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly ‘Thrown out’ of Visit With Children

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason was reportedly “thrown out” of a CPS supervised visit with his children.

According to Radar Online, a source close to the situation claims that “David was thrown out because he was arguing with the social workers.”

“He was causing trouble,” the insider went on to state, then adding, “He was arguing with everybody.” The source also stated that Eason appeared to have trimmed his beard and hair ahead of the meeting in order to be more presentable.

As for Evans, the source said that she was “not crying and was not upset at the meeting.”

Collectively, Evans and Eason have five children. The three removed from the home by Child Protective Services were Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa.

According to the source, “Ensley and Maryssa were there [at the CPS supervised visitation], they’re staying with Maryssa’s grandmother.”

Additionally, Radar reports that Evans’ son Jace — who is currently in the custody of his grandmother Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s mother — was also present at the visitation.

Kaiser, who is Evans’ son with ex Nathan Griffith, was taken from the home on May 10 and is in the temporary custody of Griffith’s mother. He currently is living too far away for him to be able to make the visitation, which was requested last-minute.

The cause of the children being taken away from the couple stems from a controversial incident earlier this month when Eason confessed to killing Evans’ dog after he claimed it attacked Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason went on to say. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans and Eason say that they are actively trying to get their children back, and they reportedly had a court hearing on Thursday regarding the situation. According to Radar’s source, each of the children have been appointed separate attorneys by a judge.

At this time there is no word on what the chances are that the couple will be given back custody of the children that were removed from their home.