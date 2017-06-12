Jenelle Evans Reveals the Truth About Her Heroin Addiction

Jenelle Evans is coming clean about her addiction to drugs.

In her new memoir, the Teen Mom 2 star documents her troubled relationships, not only with the people in her life, but also with dependency.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a sneak peek obtained by E! News, Evans revealed the truth about her addiction to heroin.

“My first trip was amazing. I won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” she wrote. “Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked.”

She quickly learned the cost of her dangerous new habit.

“The first thing I lost to the drug was my family,” she shared. “I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie.”

Evans’ mother, Barbara, didn’t allow her to see son Jace, and that’s when things spiraled from there.

“It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn’t see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs. The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn’t turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me,” she added.

After blacking out from drugs and coming to the realization that her boyfriend didn’t care for her, Evans went to a New Jersey hospital to detox. When she was released, she received support from her mother.

“I ended up calling the last person in the world I expected to talk to, or expected would help me. My mother,” she revealed. “For all of our problems, I owe her for what she did that day. I called her and told her what kind of trouble I was in, and how I needed help.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @UpdatedCeleb