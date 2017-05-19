Jenelle Evan’s Former Friend And Co-Star Arrested For Prostitution

Jenelle Evans' former friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star, Taylor Lewis, was reportedly arrested for prostitution in January of last year.

Court papers, which were obtained by Radar Online, from Mecklenburg County in North Carolina read: "The Defendant has been arrested without a warrant and the defendant's detention is justified. The Defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did agree to perform vaginal intercourse for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification for money."

While the case was disposed on May 27, 2016, there is no word yet as to the sentencing that came from the case. This wasn't the only time that Lewis has had an encounter with the law. In March of this year, Lewis was arrested for simple assault and common law obstruction of justice. After being given a GPS bracelet to track her whereabouts, Lewis was released on May 2.

Only six days later, on May 8, Lewis was arrested by the police once again. With her court date set for June 5, Lewis violated the terms of her pre-trial release which caused her subsequent arrest.

Lewis made appearances on the MTV reality show and is the baby mama of Courtland Rogers, Evans' ex-husband. Jenelle Evans, 25, and Courtland Rogers, 31, were married from 2012 to 2014. In 2013, the couple was arrested for assault for a domestic dispute and possession of heroin.

Despite Lewis's legal issues, Courtland Rogers says that he stills wants to support her for the sake of their daughter.

"I still respect my daughter's mother and I wouldn't want to take her child from her," Rogers said. "I see [our daughter] once or twice a week. I want to make sure no one is stressed."

Jenelle Evans has not spoken out about Taylor Lewis's reported arrest for prostitution.

As for Jenelle Evans, she seems to be in a happy place in her life as she has been enjoying spending time with her newborn baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason. Evans took to Instagram earlier this week to share an adorable photo of the two of them.

Evans captioned the pic: "An older woman told us yesterday, 'Now you know what an angel is.' She's right. #BabyGirl."

