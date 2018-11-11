Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason After Heckling ‘Teen Mom’ Producers

Jenelle Evans seems to think her husband David Eason is a funny guy.

The Teen Mom 2 star once again defended Eason publicly after reports surfaced that he was spotted heckling Teen Mom 2 producers during filming, seemingly as retaliation for them firing him following homophobic remarks.

The disgraced reality star reportedly pulled up to a field where the crew was filming the upcoming ninth season and began to shout at them from his car, Hollywood Life writes.

Eason even shared his “joke” during an Instagram live video on Nov. 3 as he sat in the parking lot where Jenelle’s 9-year-old son, Jace, was playing soccer.

Evans opened up about the incident, which shocked many fans on social media at the time.

“David was just making a joke,” Evans told the outlet. “The crew knows David was playing around. My security guard, André, came up and asked David how he was doing and ‘hopes to see him soon.’ My director even spoke to David as well and said, ‘Hey,’ really quick after packing up.”

Eason, who is known for speaking openly about his beliefs on social media, was fired from Teen Mom 2 after a series of homophobic posts shared on his now-deleted Twitter page.

Evans is still a part of the show, but Eason is not involved in filming anymore.

“The crew knew David was on his way because I told them,” Evans said. “They knew David was coming to watch Jace’s soccer game, like he usually does every Saturday. It’s not a big deal and everyone’s making it seem that way.”

Evans and Eason have been dominating the headlines in the Teen Mom world, after a surfaced 9-1-1 call from an incident at their home revealed Evans accusing her husband of assaulting her.

Since the incident, however, Evans clarified and said the incident was a misunderstanding. Now she is back to standing by her man through it all, even clapping back at fans for calling Eason a racist during a recent Q&A.

“My husband isn’t racist… his childhood best friend was black. Idk where this rumor came from,” she wrote, adding three laughing emojis. The disgraced reality star frequently posts images of confederate flags and homophobic photos on his Instagram

“I’m so f—king sick of it honestly. It really saddens me, everyone’s family’s are filmed and not ours. You won’t hardly see the kids this season or my house at all. I’ll stand by my husband no matter WHAT HAPPENS,” Evans wrote when asked about her husband not being on the show.