Jenelle Evans and David Eason of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Tie the Knot

Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans and David Eason finally said "I do" in front of family and friends in North Carolina on Saturday.

A post shared by Absolute Best DJ Service (@absolutebestdj) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

After months of preparation, the couple walked down the aisle at their home in North Carolina, with Evans looking gorgeous in a white, lace wedding gown, complete with a sweetheart cut.

From photos found on Instagram, the 25-year-old bride wore her hair half-up and accessorized with long, drooping earrings and a necklace. Her beau opted for a white suit jacket with a grayish-blue shirt and a black tie.

The two celebrated their big day with a "rustic" theme, and a cake made like wood with the initials, "D+J" carved in the middle of a heart.

Beautiful cake by @onebellebakery ! #evanstoeason #weddingcake #abdjs #absolutebestdjservice #wilmingtonweddings #wilmingtonnc #raleighnc #charlottenc #wrightsvillebeach #cake A post shared by Absolute Best DJ Service (@absolutebestdj) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

The couple, who welcomed 9-month-old daughter Ensley this past January, first began dating in September 2015. They went on to announce their engagement via Instagram in February and on the MTV reality series.

Since sharing their wedding plans, the pair had been long preparing for their life together.

"I'm [looking forward] to definitely just getting my future started," Evans told Us Weekly.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

-------

