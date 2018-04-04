Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Meaning Behind Baby Daughter’s Unusual Name

Jeffery Dean Morgan’s family has a “Western theme going on.”

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Walking Dead star revealed the meaning behind the controversial moniker that he and wife Hilarie Burton gave their 6-week-old daughter, George Virginia Morgan.

“It’s not [a family name],” Morgan told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Remember Bonanza? I mean, didn’t name her Hoss. There was an episode [called] ‘A Girl Named George.’ I loved the name, and Hilarie loved the name.”

The actor, who portrays Negan on the popular AMC series, also divulged the meaning behind his 8-year-old son’s name, Augustus.

“Gus is named after Augustus McCrae on Lonesome Dove. We’ve got a weird Western theme going on.”

In March, Burton posted a photo collage of her baby on Instagram, including one of her husband kissing her gently on the forehead. Her caption consisted of a long story about her years of miscarriages and her bitterness at the coverage of celebrity pregnancies.

“The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking,” she said.

Burton wrote that she’d “weep out of jealousy” upon seeing “the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies” in the news.

“So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day,” Burton said. “I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

“So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours,” she said.

“Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.”