Jeff Goldblum Spotted Checking Out His Own Red Carpet Pictures on His Phone During Oscars

Jeff Goldblum is being dubbed a “relatable king” after Oscar viewers spotted the hilarious thing he was looking at on his phone during Sunday’s ceremony. Attending the 97th Academy Awards alongside his Wicked co-stars including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the actor was caught looking at pictures of himself from the 2025 Oscars red carpet on his phone as he took his seat in the Dolby Theatre alongside his wife, Emilie Livingston.

In photos shared to social media, Goldblum, 72, could be seen scrolling on his phone from inside the theater. Inquisitive social media users who zoomed in on the photos made a wholesome discovery: Goldblum was scrolling through photos of himself from the red carpet, where he donned a custom Prada suit adorned with a purple orchid boutonnière, per CNN. The Jurassic Park star also sweetly looked at photos of his wife on the red carpet. At one point, he even seemed to lean into his wife to show her a picture of himself.

The moment ignited social media, with one person writing, “jeff goldblum being photographed looking at his own red carpet photos is iconic.” Somebody else wrote, “Let me be clear. Jeff Goldblum can do whatever the hell he wants.” A third person dubbed the moment “very relatable,” as another dubbed Goldblum an “absolute legend.”

Later addressing the hilarious moment, Goldblum told Entertainment Tonight, “Oh that’s funny. I’m busted. Where are more pictures of me, that’s my question.” His wife, meanwhile, told the outlet that she and her husband “got to our seats an hour before” before the Oscars started, adding, “What do you do when you try to kill time? Everybody does it.”

Goldblum and Livingston were ranked among the best dressed of the night by numerous outlets. For his red carpet look, the actor donned a cream-colored suit jacket over a a patterned floral shirt, completing the look with a black bowtie and an orchid on his lapel. Livingston, meanwhile, wore a gorgeous a bejeweled metallic gown with floral patterns.

The couple attended Sunday night’s ceremony in support of Wicked, the blockbuster musical that was up for 10 nominations. Teasing the film’s second installment, Wicked: For Good, Goldblum told ABC’s On the Red Carpet, “Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Elphaba and Glinda, oh my gosh, will further thrill you and chill you and devastate you, yes. I don’t want to be a tattletale or a spoiler. Well, I do something in it. I may be tuneful.”

Wicked took home two Oscars Sunday night – Best production design and Best costume design. The upcoming Wicked: For Good is scheduled to be released on Nov. 21, 2025.