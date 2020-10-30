Jeff Bridges Offers Update After Revealing Lymphoma Diagnosis

✖

More than a week after Jeff Bridges announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma, the beloved actor provided an update on his cancer battle Thursday. Bridges thanked his fans for their support and published a handwritten note on his website about how cancer has changed his view. He called the support he received "contagious, all the love, like some kind of positive virus."

The 70-year-old Oscar-winner began with a quote from his Dude character in The Big Lewbowski. "New s— has come to light. I've got cancer," Bridges wrote, including a new photo of himself being treated. "But that's not the only new s— that's come to light." Lymphoma is "bringing on feelings of preciousness, gratitude, good old fashion love and lots of it, big time," Bridges wrote. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way and man, I appreciate it."

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

Bridges thanked everyone who reached out, noting it "feels good, getting all the well wishes and love!" Cancer also changed his outlook and helped him appreciate his mortality. "I'm realizing if I have s— to share, now's the time," he wrote. Bridges then included links to his song "My Welcome Mat"; the site for Living in the Future's Past, a National Geographic documentary he produced; and a video he filmed about the importance of building instruments without ruining forests.

"If you're into it, I'll be sharing my perspectives on this site," Bridges concluded. "I'm lookin' to be in partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us. All in this together."

Bridges first shared the news about his diagnosis on Oct. 19, revealing that his doctors believe the "prognosis is good" and he would be starting his treatment immediately. "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," he wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."

Last year, Bridges signed on to star in the FX on Hulu pilot The Old Man, based on a novel by Thomas Perry. Bridges was cast as a former CIA agent who has gone off the grid and is suddenly in the crosshairs of an assassin. “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” FX, Hulu, and Touchstone Television said in a statement to Deadline after Bridges' announcement. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”