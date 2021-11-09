Jeff Bezos Sends Leonardo DiCaprio Threatening Photo After Friendly Exchange With His Girlfriend Goes Viral

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had social media in an uproar on Monday with a threatening post directed at actor Leonardo DiCaprio. It started with a viral video where Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez seemed to be flirting with DiCaprio during a public function. Bezos responded with a shirtless photo of himself, perplexing the entire Internet.

The video was taken at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night. The clip that Bezos retweeted was just six seconds long, and it showed DiCaprio and Sánchez pressed together, nearly arm in arm while Bezos stood at her other side. Bezos retweeted the controversial outlet Barstool Sports, which declared that DiCaprio was “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” in this video. Bezos answered with a photo of himself shirtless in some kind of wild forest, leaning over a bright red sign that said: “Danger! Steep cliff fatal drop.” He wrote: “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…”

Bezos tagged DiCaprio in the post, but so far he has not responded. He may be the only one, as it seems the entire Internet has weighed in on this odd moment between two incredibly wealthy men. DiCaprio has tweeted since the viral post went up — he shared a link to a ReWild.org article on the Okavango River Basin in southern Africa, which is one of the environments he is working to preserve. This was probably the closest DiCaprio will come to capitalizing on this momentary interest in his Twitter account.

For the rest of the world, Bezos’ outfit, his posture, his apparently oiled skin and his romantic insecurity are the central point of interest here. Scroll down for a look at some of the top commentary on Bezos’ post.

Reaction Meme

DiCaprio has become the subject of many meme formats on Twitter, and users got to work deciding which one applies most here.

DiCaprio’s Type

DiCaprio was not spared from jokes either — many commenters referenced the actor’s tendency to date youger women. DiCaprio is 46 years old, Sánchez is 51, and Bezos is 57.

Amazon Service

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — LiLi 💟 (@lindsey_1010) November 8, 2021

Leo never getting a package on time again😭 pic.twitter.com/CuC8nSqjaK — 🦋 (@simplylay) November 8, 2021

Fans joked that Amazon’s ubiquitous services would suddenly stop working for DiCaprio after this video went viral.

Threat

And doing so while he's shirtless makes it way more strange — Argy (@Argyris825) November 9, 2021

While the tone may have been a joke, many readers thought that Bezos’ post represented a real threat to DiCaprio. They wondered if anyone without Bezos’ wealth and influence would get away with that.

Billionaire

not funny didn't laugh pay your taxes — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 8, 2021

https://twitter.com/sneerid/status/1457911342740946950?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As always, commenters took aim at Bezos’ unfathomable wealth and his tax avoidance. Some demanded that he do good for the world instead of tweeting awkward jokes, while others posted their Venmo and CashApp handles right in the comments, begging the centibillionaire for help.

Money Can’t Buy Love

Idk bout thatt one

Kanye once said: pic.twitter.com/MMub7DP0QE — Clue (@Cluetube) November 9, 2021

embarrassing to all involved https://t.co/pP9jW4HYdy — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 8, 2021

On the flip side, some readers saw this as proof of the old adage that money can’t buy love. They jeered that no amount of money could grant Bezos the magnetic charm that DiCaprio has.

Immature

Seems it’s a contest of toxic masculinity between the worlds richest men these days. Great job of sinking to new lows while reaching all time highs financially. — oooRONooo (@hqxkxbuzzkiller) November 8, 2021

the richest dude in the world is threatening to murder Lenard DeCaprisun I am crying laughing, we are gods children and he left us in a hot car https://t.co/vQGXPd9rxp — ditch pony (@molly7anne) November 9, 2021

Finally, many critics said that Bezos was proving his immaturity with a post like this. Rather than charming, they found it disheartening to know that someone with this much wealth and power would succumb to such a childish provocation.