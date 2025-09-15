Jean Smart Reveals Health Update While Accepting Emmy Award

Jean Smart is still recovering from her injury this past July.

While accepting her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, the actress made sure to let the audience know about her walk to the stage.

“If I was walking like John Wayne, it’s ’cause I broke my knee this summer and it’s not quite repaired,” she said, garnering laughs.

Smart previously revealed that she broke her knee this past July on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

On the show, she said she was attempting to travel to her nearest Macy’s to have something to wear on the Fourth of July, “and I was outside, I was trying to hail a cab, I saw one and I went, ‘Oh! Ah!’ and I tripped over something, you know, and yeah, I broke my kneecap in half.” Doctors “screwed it back together” on July 8th.

She won an Emmy for playing Deborah Vance in HBO’s Hacks, beating out big names like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Uzo Aduba (The Residence), and Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This). This is the second consecutive year she has won the award for her role on the series.

“One of the best things about winning something like this is you get to publicly thank the people you work with,” she said during her acceptance speech, before thanking her crew, castmates, the show’s writers and directors, and more. She also thanked her children and her husband before finishing her speech with “Let’s be good to each other.”

Seasons one through four of Hacks are streaming on HBO right now. A fifth is in development.