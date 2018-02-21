Jay-Z Racks up Epic Bar Tab in Brilliant Marketing Move, Dropping $90K on His Own Brand

Jay-Z celebrated a friend’s milestone birthday the way only Jay-Z can: by dropping over $110,000 on the bar tab.

The 48-year-old rapper, according to Page Six, footed the six-figure tab in Manhattan as he and a group of friends celebrated the 50th birthday of Juan “OG” Perez, who runs his Roc Nation Sports empire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The party of six also included Jay-Z’s cousin Emory Jones, Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown and COO Desiree Perez, who is Juan Perez’s wife.

First, the group ate dinner at Zuma in Midtown, where Jay-Z shelled out $13,000, before a stop at Made in Mexico in Inwood, where he dropped $9,000 on the bar tab, including Jay’s D’Ussé cognac.

But the most damage was done at the nearby nightclub Playroom, where they ordered and paid full price for 40 bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne, which is owned by Jay-Z. Obviously the six didn’t go through 40 bottles alone; the rapper was seen handing bottles out to other tables at the club.

A stunned server from Playroom posted a picture of Jay’s bloated receipt — which totaled $91,135, including an $11,000 tip — on Snapchat.

On the receipt were 20 bottles of his Ace of Spades Champagne at $1,200 a piece and 20 bottles his Ace of Spades Rose at $2,5000 a piece. Taxes added up to $6,035.

Jones posted an Instagram photo of Perez in front of a birthday cake, writing “Happy Birthday my Big Brother OG… #RocBos #50.”

Jay-Z was back on his native East Coast after he was spotted in Los Angeles with Beyoncé at an art show on Friday.

The power couple made headlines again last month when Jay-Z spoke publicly for the first time about his infidelity during his marriage to Beyoncé. He revealed on CNN’s The Van Jones Show that he and Beyoncé decided to “break the cycle” and work through their problems instead of breaking up.

“She’s my soul mate, the person I love,” Jay-Z said. “For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women.”

He said they had “the tools to move forward” in the wake of the revelations. He also claimed their relationship dynamic of being more that a shallow celebrity couple helped them work through things.

“We were never a celebrity couple — we were a couple that happened to be celebrities,” he said. “We are real people.”

Jay-Z previously addressed his unfaithful behavior musically on his 2017 LP 4:44, which was nominated for the Grammys’ Album of the Year award.

“I apologize often womanize,” he raps on the album title track. “Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.”

On Lemonade, Beyoncé sang several lyrics that referred to her husband cheating on her, which sent the music world buzzing when they were released.

“He only want me when I’m not there,” Beyoncé sang. “He better call Becky with the good hair.”