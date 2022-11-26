Jay Leno Performing Just Days After Being Released From Hospital

Jay Leno is proving he's never one to stay down for long, despite his recent release from a burn center. The comedian is returning to the standup stage on Nov. 27 in Southern California, less than a week after being released from a burn center where he was treated for serious injuries suffered in a car fire, the New York Daily News reports. Leno will perform at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach for a soldout show. It marks his first real public appearance and was performed after the 72-year-old sustained deep second-degree burns and possibly third-degree burns to his face, chest, and hands after a car he was working on at an LA garage caught fire.

The beloved comedian and former late-night talk show host were released just days before Thanksgiving from the Grossman Burn Center in LA after more than a week there. The hospital released the first photo of the comedian since the incident. "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

Leno underwent one surgery at the time that Grossman held a press conference. He was also scheduled to have another. Leno will receive treatment at an outpatient center. "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the doctor said during the conference. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Leno plans to drive the car again in spite of his recent incident. "The car didn't do anything wrong," he said in a video shared by ET Canada. "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."