Jax Taylor Gets Bad Career News

Jax Taylor just got some pretty upsetting career news.

The Bravo star has been forced to cancel his podcast tour, according to a report from The U.S. Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taylor, known for Vanderpump Rules and spinoff The Valley, will no longer be embarking on his In the Mind of a Man Live Tour this summer. News comes not long after the tour kicked off in Boston last month, but it’s been confirmed the remainder of the tour will not be happening.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Jax Taylor is seen out and about on July 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“His team cancelled the majority of the venues as they didn’t feel the timing for this was appropriate,” a source said. “A couple of the venues cancelled on their own after getting heat from the public scrutiny.”

The cancellation is not so surprising, as Taylor has been showing off some intense behavior on The Valley towards his ex and son. He previously revealed that he hit rock bottom with his cocaine addiction, and was allegedly forced into treatment to keep his job. Ex Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce and their tense relationship has been at the center of The Valley.

In April, venues had quietly canceled certain dates of the podcast tour, including the first show in Nashville on April 18. His shows in Orlando, Tampa Bay, Houston, and Austin in May were also canceled. The tour did eventually begin in Boston on May 6, but once certain venues canceled their shows due to “pressure from the public,” Taylor’s team decided to cancel the remainder of the tour, according to the insider. As of now, “It’s still to be determined whether or not the dates will be rescheduled.”

Jax Taylor poses for a picture during the Vander Brunch at Good Co. on June 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Amid the tour cancellation, Jax Taylor’s behavior has also not been a good look for The Valley, which is in its second season. While it’s too early to decide if there’s going to be a third season, a source told The U.S. Sun that the cast “will not be the same.” And at this point, it doesn’t seem very good for Taylor, but it’s hard to tell.

“It’s too early to say how things will go next season, they still have a lot of this season to get through, but the ratings decline has been a big blow for the show,” the source said. “Between that and the problematic behavior of Jax, the higher-ups are weighing the options over continuing with the trajectory it’s going in or regrouping. They don’t want to enable his behavior. Putting the show on pause isn’t off the table either. They’re not sure it can continue with the current way it’s going.”