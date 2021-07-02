Jason Sudeikis Reveals His Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Shaving 'Ted Lasso' Moustache

✖

After two seasons of playing the affable football coach Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis's moustache has become a bit of a mainstay. However, with filming over for Ted Lasso's upcoming second season on Apple TV+, the Saturday Night Live alum decided to shave off of the distinctive facial hair. However, he needed to warn his young daughter first. Sudeikis shares two children, Otis and Daisy, with his ex-partner Olivia Wilde.

Sudeikis joked in a new interview with Extra that he gave his four-year-old a pep talk before the shave. "My little girl, Daisy who’s probably only seen me two weeks of her four and a half years alive on this earth … with no facial hair, I had her in the bathroom with me with the clippers," Sudeikis said. "[I said], 'Just … know it’s still Dad. It’s still Dad. It’s just me.'"

Season two of Ted Lasso is set to premiere on July 23, and fans could not be more ready for the return of the award-winning comedy. Sudeikis, who is also a writer and executive producer on the show, explained to Variety in November that Lasso was partially inspired by Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting. "(The character) is rooted in these teachers here, and mentors, these Obi-Wan Kenobi types that see more in you than you can see in yourself, and that optimism," Sudeikis explained. "We wanted someone that when they spoke, could speak intelligently from a high EQ [emotional quotient], and celebrated the divine feminine."

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, talked about the show on Collider Ladies Night and teased what fans can expect from Season 2. "Well, universally, I think Jason put it brilliantly … Jason [Sudeikis] has described Season 2 as The Empire Strikes Back, and I’m inclined to agree with him," she said. Does this mean there's going to be a surprise twist at the end of the season? We'll have to wait to find out, but Waddingham believes the writing team has done a great job meeting and exceeding expectations.

"We are so precious about this show that, I’m not gonna lie, I was nervous to see how - for everyone, not just my character - I was thinking, ‘Oh god, we’ve created such a honey," Waddingham stated. "How do we not let the fans down, or where they think it’ll go or whatever?’ And the brilliant thing is, the writers are on their own journey and have done us all such a service, such a great service."