Is Jason Sudeikis Dating Jennifer Aniston After His Split From Olivia Wilde?

Rumors are already starting to swirl about a new potential love interest for Jennifer Aniston. As reports surface, sources are speculating over the former Friends star stirring up a romance with her former We're the Millers and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Sudeikis. However, this might not be true according to Gossip Cop. While fans are seemingly ready to see Aniston find love, the 52-year-old has made it clear she will do that on her own time.

According to the outlet, Sudeikis isn't the only former co-star she's been rumored to be with. She was also said to have sparked something with Gerard Butler, and recently fans have had their suspicions that she may be getting back together with her ex, Brad Pitt. However, while the outlet hasn't ruled Sudeikis out following his split from Olivia Wilde, Aniston will more than likely make that public knowledge on her time when she's ready if the rumors were to be true.

In the meantime, more rumors have swirled that Aniston and Pitt may be working on a new project together. After she shared a photo of herself playing with her dog, Clyde, an unidentified man, who resembled Pitt, was seen in the background. Fans immediately thought the two may be working together. However, the outlet reported that the two were both working on separate sets, The Morning Show for Aniston and Bullet Train for Pitt, and those sets share the same lot.

Since it was announced that Pitt and Angelina Jolie were getting a divorce, it seems as though fans have wanted to see Aniston and Pitt get back together. The two caused a lot of talk after they were seen hugging backstage at the SAG Awards, sparking a massive response from onlookers hopeful that they may reunite. While insiders have said they've been chatting and hanging out from time-to-time, they've worked really hard to form the friendship they have now and want to keep it that way right now.

As for Wilde, she recently showed her support for her current boyfriend Harry Styles after his first Grammy win. The two kept their relationship quiet for a while as the two have been busy working on the film Don't Worry Darling. But they've been giving their fans subtle hints that they are very much together and happy. "Harry and Olivia have been inseparable," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Of course that's in part because they've been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they're still spending all their time together."