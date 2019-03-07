Jason Priestley Honors ‘90210’ Co-star Luke Perry in Touching Tribute: ‘Goodnight Sweet Prince’

Jason Priestley has honored his 90210 co-star Luke Perry in touching tribute, writing, “Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Taking to Instagram, Priestley shared two photos of him and Perry together, one from their time on the ’90s teen-drama and one that appears to be more recent.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Priestley wrote in a caption on the post.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” he added.

One of Perry and Priestley’s other co-stars from 90210, Tiffani Thiessen, also shared a message about Perry in the wake of his tragic death.

“My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend,” she wrote. “He welcomed me on my very first day of [90210] with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.”

“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel,” she continued.

Perry passed away this week after suffering a massive stroke in February.