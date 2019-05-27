Jason Momoa Reveals Throwback ‘Game of Thrones’ Photo, and in This One He Has a Goatee

Jason Momoa posted a throwback photo from his Game of Thrones days on Instagram this weekend, reminiscing about the show.

Momoa was one of the most beloved stars on Game of Thrones Season 1, so it is no surprise that he is still remembered fondly years later. He himself treasures his time on the series, and has been posting many snapshots from his time on the show on Instagram lately.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The latest post came from a break in the filming, as Momoa explained in his long, heartfelt caption.

“So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this,” he wrote. “Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend [Brian Andrew Mendoza] While filming GOT we had a lil break We were [too] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness.”

Momoa joked that he learned that Guinness is “perfect everywhere,” but he still enjoyed his trip. More importantly, the photo reminded him of the friends and connections he made on the acclaimed HBO series.

“So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most,” he wrote.

Momoa, like the rest of the team, views the cast, crew and producers of Game of Thrones as a family. He admitted that he still misses the group to this day, despite having left the series as the end of Season 1.

“I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started,” he wrote. “On the roam Needs to go home. Ps I’ll ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold.”

Like all of his posts, Momoa ended the note with the sign-off: “Aloha j.” The actor has a dedicated following on social media, where he gives an unflinching look into the life of a working actor.

Recently, Momoa addressed the Game of Thrones series finale more directly in comments on Emilia Clarke’s Instagram post. The actor addressed Clarke as if she were still his on-screen wife, admitting that her fate in the finale was emotional for him.

“Baby that episode killed me,” he wrote, along with a string of heart-eyes emojis. “I love u madly.”

Clarke herself had some complicated feelings about the ending as well, as she has articulated in a few interviews now.

“It comes out of f—ing nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming,” she told Entertainment Weekly, adding that she “cried” and “went for a walk.”



Game of Thrones is streaming in its entirety on HBO Go and HBO Now.