Jason Momoa Shaves His Head in Haircut for a Good Cause

Jason Momoa has chopped off his signature long locks for a good cause. The Aquaman star celebrated "new beginnings" as he shaved off his long hair to draw attention to the environmental impact of single-use plastics. Momoa showed off the long braids that had been shaved off of his head in a new video uploaded to Instagram Monday, beginning the clip, "Aloha, everyone. Aloha, everyone."

"Shavin' off the hair... doing it for..." he said as clippers made quick work of his shoulder-length hair. Pointing at the newly-shaved sides of his head, Momoa added, "I've never even felt the wind right there!" The Hawaii native continued, "Doing it for single-use plastics. I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s-, goes into our land, goes into our ocean.

"I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad," the Dune star added. "Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous... we're going to keep going – oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha." In his Instagram caption, Momoa called on people to "spread the aloha" and "be better at protecting our land and oceans."

"We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it," he concluded. "Let's aloha our 'āina together aloha j." Momoa has long been an advocate for the elimination of single-use plastic, making a special trip in August from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's decision to partner with his aluminum bottle water company, Mananalu, and handing out water to shocked passengers.

"It's a dream come true... why can't we have aluminum?" said Momoa at the time. "There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I'm going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines... I'm excited I'm going home."

Just last week, Momoa called on global leaders publicly to "negotiate an ambitious, future-proof, international, legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity" in areas beyond national jurisdiction under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. "We are polluting and overfishing our oceans. Climate is heating it up, taking away its oxygen and turning our oceans more acidic," he wrote. "We are threatening the very existence of life below water. It cannot wait. Our people and planet are counting on YOU. Do the right thing and act now."