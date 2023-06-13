Jordana Brewster Reveals Her 'Ideal Ending' for Mia in 'Fast & Furious' Franchise (Exclusive)

As the Fast & Furious franchise speeds toward its final chapter, Jordana Brewster wants to return to Mia Toretto's roots. The actress, who made her debut in 2001 as the youngest member of the Toretto family, opened up to PopCulture.com about her "ideal ending" for Mia, who in Fast X is shown as a formidable force as well as the wife of the late Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, with whom she shares two kids.

As a mother of two in her real life, Brewster is "the most passionate, almost feral" when it comes to protecting her kids, which is something she'd like to explore more in the upcoming Fast & Furious 11. "I would love to bring back Mia's kids," the actress told PopCulture. "They're teenagers now. So I would love to show how Mia's dealing with that conflict, and I'd love to show her having to protect them in some way. I think that would be very cool."

"I'd probably get in a girl fight with Charlize," she joked of Charlize Theron's character, Cipher. "Why not? I just think that'd be so much fun." Ideally, Mia would get to return to her roots as well. "In [The Fast and the Furious], I was really tough. I was my brother's sister in that the Toretto blood was very apparent in her attitude. And I want to go back to that."

She continued, "I feel like Mia's become a little more docile, a little more sweet. Just put me up against one of the real baddies and let me go out on the road with the gang, which I haven't been able to do for a while. So I'd like to do that, just to go back to her roots." When it comes to calls for an all-female Fast & Furious spinoff following characters like Mia, Cipher and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Brewster was totally on board. "I think it'd be fun because we have so many awesome actresses that have joined the franchise," she gushed. "I think there are so many different ways it could go, and I think it'd be great to explore."

Embracing the challenges of motherhood on and off screen has been an adventure, as Brewster said she never realized just how difficult raising children would be. "I felt like it would be this very easy, breezy thing, where I would just give the best advice at all times, but it's not," said the actress, who is mother to sons Rowan, 6, and Julian, 9. "I think kids really come in and they ask really tough questions. They can be so challenging. And you really have to be willing to grow with them and admit your own flaws. And it's just opened my heart in a way I never ever expected."

