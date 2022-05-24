'Fast & Furious' Director Justin Lin's $7M Historic LA Penthouse Apartment: Peek Inside

Director Justin Lin is selling an incredible property right in downtown Los Angeles. The combination home and office is right in the heart of the entertainment industry, perhaps helping to explain how Lin has made so many fortuitous connections in his career. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the penthouse for yourself.

Lin is selling a penthouse inside of an old building originally built as the west coast headquarters of the Nabisco corporation. It was constructed in 1925 but heavily renovated in 2007, when it took the form that you see it in now, more or less. Lin has reportedly used this penthouse as a residence and as an office for his production company, Perfect Storm Entertainment, through which he has worked on movies and TV shows including the Fast & Furious franchise and Warrior, among other things.

Lin's penthouse spans the seventh through ninth floors of his building, with open stairs going between the levels. It boasts a rooftop terrace with 3,600 square feet of total space, on top of the 4,300 square feet of interior space. The residence portion includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, though realtors note that it could be easily converted to suit different lifestyles.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Lin's home is that it was officially declared a Historic Cultural Monument in 2007. It has an "industrial vibe," though it is now up to the individual owner to decide on how to utilize the space. The Mills Act reportedly protects the home from heavy taxation.

Lin is looking for $7 million for this penthouse, and it's not clear why he's selling or where he's moving his home and office. Still, scroll on if you want a look at the house for yourself.