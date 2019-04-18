Jason Momoa Fans Cannot Handle Him Shaving His Beard: ‘Shame on You All’

Jason Momoa recently shaved his beard and fans cannot handle it, with one jokingly blaming others by saying “Shame on you all.”

The former Game of Thrones star uploaded a video to his YouTube channel documenting the controversial shaving, which he actually did to raise awareness about how aluminum cans are better for Earth’s environmental conservation than plastics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic,” the description of the video reads.

Well done guys, first you destroyed the planet and now you destroy Jason Momoa’s beard. I don’t know which is worse. Shame on you all. #bringbackthebeard https://t.co/rVKTcurPqz — Cookie (@MissDonnaCooke) April 18, 2019

However, regardless of his noble intentions, Momoa’s fans are not happy about his new aesthetic, with many taking to social media to lament his fallen facial hair.

“Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard. I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time,” one person tweeted.

jason momoa shaved off his beard because you fucks don’t know how to recycle and keep the planet clean. can’t believe i have to deal with a dying planet and now jason without a beard — capsicle (@sansaasnark) April 18, 2019

“Ok I’m f—ing sick of you lot not giving a s— about climate change. Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off in protest. What did I do to deserve this!? I RECYCLE EVERYTHING I TOUCH,” another person exclaimed.

“I know the redacted Mueller Report is out today, but please don’t let that overshadow the news that Jason Momoa shaved his beard,” someone else joked.

At first I was devastated when I saw the headline, but then I saw the photo and 911: Hello 911, what’s your emergency?

Me: *hyperventilating*

911: … you saw the photo of Jason Momoa without a beard didn’t you#JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/oCxWLhiuCI — Jocelyn (@joceapotamus) April 18, 2019

Not everyone is upset over Momoa’s new look, however, as one fan tweeted, “‘Good bye, Drogo,’ Jason Momoa exclaimed while he shaved his beard off for a cause that is to help save and clean mother earth. Such a wonderful, wonderful human being.”

In addition to raising environmental awareness, it is also reported that Momoa shaved his beard for his role in the upcoming Dune remake.