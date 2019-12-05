Jason Momoa Calls out Chris Pratt With New Photo After ‘Avengers’ Star’s Instagram Post

Two of the Marvel Comic Universe and the DC Extended Universe’s biggest stars are battling it out on social media all in the name of the environment. After Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt took to Instagram to show off his gym photo, Aquaman star Jason Momoa called him out for his use of single use plastic in the form of a plastic water bottle.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” Momoa wrote in response to his initial reaction to Pratt’s post.

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase,” he continued. “You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

Earlier in the day, Momoa had commented on Pratt’s post, a promotion for Amazon, with, “Bro, I love you but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on,” a response that immediately had social media buzzing.

In response, Pratt wrote back, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!!”

“If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands!” he added. “I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

The spat between the two stars doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. Momoa has long been an advocate for ridding the world of single use plastics, and he made waves in April when he shaved his iconic beard to celebrate the launch of his canned water line, MANANALU.

“I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world,” he said. “Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.”