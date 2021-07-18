Jason Momoa: How the 'Aquaman' Star Is Helping Protect the Earth in Real-Life

✖

Jason Momoa takes his job as Aquaman seriously, protecting the oceans and the environment even when he's off-camera. The actor founded Mananalu back in 2019 to provide an easy alternative to single-use plastic water bottles — sleek, resealable, 100 percent recyclable aluminum bottles. Now, the company has struck a huge deal to distribute more widely, thus cutting back on plastic bottles in even more places.

Mananalu announced a partnership with the food service company Earth Angel last month. Earth Angel provides food, water and other refreshments to TV and film sets all over the world, and it is also dedicated to reducing single-use plastics and finding sustainable processes. In a press release, Momoa said: "Seeing the entertainment industry take meaningful steps toward sustainability is a passion of mine and one of the reasons I founded Mananalu. There is a lot of work to be done, but this partnership with Earth Angel is a big step in the right direction."

This is more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, Earth Angel previously used communal water stations on film sets, but those do not comply with the safety requirements of the coronavirus. Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert said that the aluminum bottles are just as green, if not more so.

"We strive for sustainability in everything we do at Mananalu. It's the reason we exist," he said. "In this way, we are very proud to partner with the exceptional Earth Angel team in the sharing of these values and supporting sustainability around the world."

Earth Angel is based in Manhattan but works all over the world along with the rest of the entertainment industry. The company has supplied film sets such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Post, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and In the Heights. Earth Angel's founder and CEO Emellie O'Brien said that having Momoa's A-list name attached to their efforts is another huge bonus of this partnership.

"What Jason is doing in terms of leveraging his status in the industry to invest in sustainable solutions and companies is exactly what we advocate for," O'Brien said. "We want to make sure our clients have access to sustainable products and options. With Mananalu, they get to avoid single-use plastics and support a mission-based company, while still remaining COVID-compliant."

Mananalu water is available now for individual consumers or for more partnerships like this one. The full details are on the company's website.