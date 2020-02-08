Jason Isbell Weighs in on Erykah Badu’s Incense That Smells Like Her Vagina

Country rock singer Jason Isbell recently weighed in on R&B singer Erykah Badu’s new incense, which she created to smell like her vagina. In a Twitter post sharing a link to a Rolling Stone article about the fragrance, Isbell quipped, “Ok might have to get this one.” Many other Twitter users have since replied to Isbell’s post, with one joking, “I’m 2% worried about what we’ll see on your merch table next time we see you.” Another user added, “How do you make a candle smell like your vagina? Inquiring minds.”

I have literally never thought, “Damn. You know what would make my house smell great? Some vagina.” — 5ash (@Ashhash5) February 7, 2020

“I thought they made incense from dried cow manure and wood chips. It turns out it’s made from old underwear,” someone else joked.

“I wonder if Rolling Stone will run a snatch and sniff…oops, scratch and sniff ad?” one other user sarcastically asked.

Damn, all joking aside, if y’all want some essence of post workout old man, I’ll see what I can do. — Don C (@wydon66) February 7, 2020

Explaining the new incense, called “Badu’s P—,” to 10 Magazine, Badu said, “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them.” She later added, “Even the ash is part of it…The people deserve it!”

As for why she chose to make the incense, Badu said, “There’s an urban legend that my p— changes men,” She then went on to say, “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

I was once at a place that sold incense that claimed to smell like a vagina. Had to buy a stick just out of curiosity. You know what it smelled like? Incense. — David Hines (@dbh1ne2) February 7, 2020

Badu’s new incense comes after actress Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines when she announced that her business, Goop, had manufactured a candle with a scent reminiscent of her vagina.

Regarding why she opted to create the candle, Paltrow told Late Night host Seth Meyers, “I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever,” then calling the choice of name “a little punk rock.”

Badu’s incense is part of the initial products being sold in her new online store, Badu World Market, which opens Feb. 20.