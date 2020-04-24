✖

Recess voice actor Jason Davis died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Davis' cause of death was released earlier this week, with the report showing that the actor, who voiced Mikey Blumberg on the Disney animated series, passed away from the "effects of fentanyl," TMZ reports. His death was listed as accidental.

Davis, who also had small parts on Roseanne and 7th Heaven and appeared on Celebrity Rehab, died at his home in February at the age of 35. The grandson oil tycoon Marvin and philanthropist Barbara Davis, his death was confirmed in a statement from his mother, Nancy David Rickel.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," the statement read. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

At the time of his passing, a cause of death had initially not been released, though reports surfaced days later suggesting he had died of a drug overdose. Law enforcement sources close to the investigation told TMZ that Davis was found surrounded by common improvised drug paraphernalia, with authorities stating that the scene was consistent with other heroin or opioid overdoses. Sources suggested that his passing came during a relapse, as Davis had been open about his struggled with substance abuse.

In 2010 and 2011, the actor appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. He went on to co-found a charity named Cure Addiction Now, stating that he was heavily involved in the organization's day-to-day operations. The organization is dedicated to funding research to find therapies to stop the cycle of substance use disorder and help people detox and stay in permanent recovery.

Along with his roles on Roseanne and 7th Heaven and his voice work on Recess, Davis had a number of other credits to his name. In 1997, he appeared as Young Haru in Beverly Hills Ninja, a roll that was followed by parts in The Locusts (1997), Breakfast with Einstein (1998), Rush Hour (1998), Fallen Angel (2013), and several others. At the time of his death, he was working on a TV show titled The Two Jasons.