Jason Davis, ‘Recess’ Voice Actor and ‘Celebrity Rehab’ Alum, Dead at 35

Actor and Celebrity Rehab alum Jason Davis has died at the age of 35. He was the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin and philanthropist Barbara Davis, and had several notable credits in television and film in the late ’90s. This includes Mikey Blumberg on the Disney animated series Recess, small parts on Roseanne and 7th Heaven, and a few notable film roles.

The cause of death is unknown according to The Hollywood Reporter but Davis’ mother Nancy David Rickel released a statement to the outlet on the passing.

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles,” the statement read. “Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Davis was working on a TV show titled The Two Jasons as the time of his death. His film and television appearances dropped when he was quite young, including appearances in Rush Hour and a role as a young Chris Farley in Beverly Hills Ninja. Davis also had a recurring role on 7th Heaven as Dwight Jefferson and a trio of appearances on Roseanne as Obnoxious Vampire Kid according to IMDb.

Later in life, he had been open about his struggles with addiction, appearing on Celebrity Rehab in 2010 and co-founding a charity named Cure Addiction Now that he reportedly had been focused on for the past year. The organization is dedicated to funding research and therapies that will break ground in the battle to stop substance abuse use disorder, detox, and then stay in permanent recovery according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Davis’ is the grandson of late Denver oil baron and former 20th Century Fox owner Marvin Davis. His grandfather later sold the studio to Rupert Murdoch in 1985 for a $300 million profit. Grandmother Barbara Davis founded the Carousel of Hope Ball to aid the funding of Type 1 diabetes research.

The late actor also has two brothers, Alexander and Paris Hilton associate Brandon, and two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel.