Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth Have ‘American Pie’ Reunion in New Photos

It’s been 20 years since Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth first shared the big screen in American Pie, but the pair recently reunited and posed for some new photos together. In addition to the American Pie franchise, Biggs and Elizabeth also appeared in the early 2000s Kevin Smith film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Now they are reprising their respective roles in the upcoming sequel to that film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Biggs and Elizabeth posed together on the red carpet for the film’s recent premiere in Los Angeles, with Biggs donning jeans and a casual sport coat over a collard shirt, and Elizabeth wearing a beautiful floral dress.

American Pie was released on July 9, 1999, and also starred Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Sean William Scott and Eugene Levy.

In the original American Pie, Biggs played awkward high school student Jim Levenstein, who desperately wanted to have better luck with girls. Elizabeth played Nadia, a foreign exchange student who Jim was deeply infatuated with.

It brought in a little over $235 million at the box office, on a budget of only $11 million. This — along with a warm reception by film critics — catapulted the film into a full-blown franchise, with three more sequels and four direct-to-DVD spinoffs. The final American Pie film to be released was 2012s American Reunion.

Biggs spoke to The Hollywood Reporter while in attendance at the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot premiere, telling the outlet that he would always be up for doing another American Pie film.

“I am always down. You will never hear from me any reluctance, but I haven’t heard anything for a little while,” he said, adding, “It is the most fun I have ever had working on anything. I love that cast, and I love that role. A lot of things have to come together for it to happen, but fingers crossed it will.”

Elizabeth also commented on the possibility of an American Pie reboot, explaining, “Look, I think reboots are great because you can get a new generation, a young cast, that is doing the film, but you make it modern and it works for this day and age. So, I never think that is a bad thing.”

At this time there is no official word on if an American Pie reboot is being considered.

