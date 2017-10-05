Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Welcome Baby No. 2

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have welcomed their second son!

Lazlo Biggs was born Monday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, weighing in at 7 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!” her rep tells E! News.

Lazlo Biggs. He is amazing and @jennyandteets2 is my hero. Sid and Lazlo and I are so lucky she is our mama/wifey. A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The American Pie star and his wife are already parents to three-year-old son Sid.

As you might expect from the comedic couple, they informed fans of their growing family with a hilarious announcement, which included a NoseFrida snot sucker, on Instagram in April.

In the photo, Biggs, 39, had the NoseFrida in his nostril, while Mollen had the other end of the tube in her mouth.

“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” she wrote alongside the photo.

And throughout her prengnacy, the 38-year-old mom-to-be shared some candid — and NSFW — glimpses into her pregnancy.

She frequently shared topless selfies showing off her bump and documenting her progression of pregnancy. At week 38, she said she’d officially “outgrown the mirror.”

This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

While she’s shared intimate looks at her growing belly this time around, Mollen has also been open with fans about the more serious side of pregnancy.

In June, she revealed she was suffering from placenta previa — a condition in which the baby’s placenta covers the mother’s cervix, making vaginal birth unsafe, the Mayo Clinic explains.

But Mollen said the condition didn’t cause her too much of an issue. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again,” she told PEOPLE.

In September, she also opened up about what she called “prepartum” depression for Instagram followers.

“I could already be in a depression,” she shared in an Instagram story. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

The following day, after receiving messages of concern, Mollen hopped back on Instagram to insist that she was “totally fine.”

“This is normal — that’s what I’m trying to say,” she added. “That it’s not weird… I would be more freaked out if I weren’t freaking out.”

Now, she’ll switch from navigating another pregnancy to juggling life as a parent of two! With her and Biggs’ comedic personalities, it’s safe to say they’ll just laugh their way through every exciting twist.

Congratulations to the couple!