Jason Bateman Shares Rare Insight Into Why He and Sister Justine ‘Don’t See Each Other’

Jason Bateman is opening up about his relationship with his sister. The actor discusses his family dynamic in a new interview.

The Zootopia 2 star spoke with Esquire for their Winter “Meaning of Life” issue, explaining that while he and his sister Justine “don’t see each other a ton,” they still “hang out” on occasion. But there’s no hard feelings between the siblings; it’s just their special relationship.

“There isn’t the typical ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together.’ There isn’t that. In a great way,” Jason said. “Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling,” he continued.

He said they are “nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals regardless of the blood thing.” He added, “I’m seeing her for lunch next week.”

Justine, also an actress, began acting when she starred on Family Ties. Jason’s comments come just months after Justine confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that there was no conflict between the siblings over their “political ideologies.”

Justine is a proud supporter of President Donald Trump. She’s openly shared her political beliefs on social media.

“Anyone bringing up my brother to me for any other reason than to say you like his new upcoming show, or any of his past work, will be muted at best, and blocked at worst,” she wrote in September on the social media platform. “I’m not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it’s sick. So, keep it up. It makes it easy for me if identify yourselves, so I can make an X setting adjustment to never have to hear from you, ever again.”