Jason Bateman Apologizes to ‘Arrested Development’ Co-Star Jessica Walter After Defending Jeffrey Tambor

Jason Bateman is eating his words. The Arrested Development star apologized to co-star Jessica Walter via Twitter today after a New York Times interview in which he appeared to belittle Walters’ complaint about Jeffrey Tambor, who she said verbally harassed on her on the set of the comedy series.

Here’s audio of Jessica Walter CRYING, standing up for herself after all the men in the AD cast try to gaslight her into thinking Tambor’s harassment isn’t THAT bad. This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/innJv8LIYF — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) May 23, 2018

In the Times interview, Walter spoke about a time on set when Tambor, who plays her on-screen husband, exploded on her.

“I have to let go of being angry at him,” she said through tears with Tambor sitting just a few feet away.

Bateman, who was also in the room, said during the interview, “Not to belittle it, but a lot of stuff happens in 15 years… In the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.’… You have different people’s processes that converge and collide at times. So Jeffrey is not just popping off, coming out of his car and some unhinged guy… Not to say that you know, you [Walter] had it coming. But this is not in a vacuum — families come together and certain dynamics collide and clash every once in a while. And there’s all kinds of things that go into the stew so it’s a little narrow to single that one particular thing that is getting attention from our show.”

In his tweets Thursday, Bateman said, “Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here. I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffrey. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.”

“I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love – and she was sitting right there!”

“I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me. I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay. I should’ve focused more on what the most important part of it all – there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected. Period.”

“I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well. I deeply, and sincerely, apologize.”

During the interview, Walter talked about what happened with Tambor.

“[Tambor] never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever,” Walter said. “Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize.”

Tambor, 73, faced allegations of sexual harassment in November, during his time on Amazon’s Transparent. The allegations prompted an investigation by Amazon, which resulted in Tambor’s firing from the series. The actor has said the allegations against him are “simply and utterly untrue” — and some of his Arrested Development cast mates stood by his side throughout.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Tambor referenced a “blowup” with Walter, but not give specifics.

To The New York Times, Tambor said, “I profusely have apologized. Ms. Walter is indeed a walking acting lesson. And on Transparent, you know, I had a temper and I yelled at people and I hurt people’s feelings. And that’s unconscionable, and I’m working on it and I’m going to put that behind me, and I love acting.”