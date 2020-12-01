Jared Padalecki's Daughter Odette Bugs Him in Sweet 'Working From Home' Photo

✖

Like many others around the world, actor Jared Padalecki is working from home amidst the COVID-19 crisis. However, the Supernatural star has a very adorable "co-worker" who has been helping him out, as seen in a photo that he recently posted on Instagram. In the photo, Padalecki can be seen getting some help from his daughter Odette as he tries to get some work done at home.

On Monday, Padalecki wrote that he was "working from home." Although, his three-year-old daughter had different ideas about what his workspace should look like. In the snaps, Odette places a garland of fall leaves around Padalecki's neck, essentially distracting him from what he's working on. His daughter, donning a bright smile, can even be seen putting a leaf over his face in a subsequent snap, proving that the family is having fun and making the most of their "at home" situation. Padalecki shares three children with his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, whom he wed in 2010. They are parents to three-year-old daughter Odette, eight-year-old son Colton, and seven-year-old son Austin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki)

While Padalecki may be trying to get some work done at home at the moment, fans are still reeling following the Supernatural finale, which aired on Nov. 19. After fifteen years and just as many seasons, Supernatural came to an end in late November, putting an end to the Winchester brothers' tale. Prior to the finale, Padalecki opened up about his journey on the CW series. In October, for the show's final turn at PaleyFest, the actor shared his thoughts about how the series ends.

He said that he "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out," as Entertainment Weekly noted. Padalecki added, when asked about his favorite moment from Season 15, "The series finale is my favorite episode of all-time." The actor's co-star, Jensen Ackles, agreed with his sentiments, even though he had his own reservations with how the series would end. Ackles shared, "It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up. The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."