Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese Reveals the ‘Goods’ She’s Gifting Family This Holiday Season

Actress and mom-of-three, Genevieve Cortese is gearing up for the holidays. The wife of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki boasted on Instagram that she’s already halfway done with her Christmas shopping this year thanks to a little help from Amazon. The 38-year-old sat in front of a fireplace decorated for the holidays, sitting with her head in her hands and giving the camera a sweet smug smile. “[The face when] you’ve got half of your Christmas shopping done and it’s not even December yet,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:44am PST

Cortese also shared a list of gifts she’s planning on giving Padalecki and their three children, Thomas, 7, Austin (aka Shep), 5, and Odette, 2. On the list were items like a giant giraffe for Odette, a pogo stick for Shep, a keyboard for Tom and a pair of headphones for Padalecki, who the lifestyle blogger said travels “every weekend” from their home in Austin, Texas, to Vancouver to film Supernatural.

Cortese has been starting to get back into her influencer rhythm following Padalecki’s arrest at a bar in October for assault. While she stayed mostly quiet in the days and weeks following the arrest, she’s been ramping up on sharing her life during the holidays with her followers.

She appeared to reference her husband’s arrest in a Nov. 4 post in which she included a quote from Brené Brown: “Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we’ll ever do.”

Padalecki himself referenced his arrest, which occurred just days before he was scheduled to appear at a Washington, D.C. convention with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. After he missed the event, he tweeted: “I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the [Supernatural family] at [DC Con] but I hope to see y’all soon.”

As previously reported, Padalecki, 37, was arrested just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 outside Stereotype, a downtown Austin club he owns. According to the arrest affidavit, he allegedly punched two club employees and was intoxicated. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury.

Padalecki’s arrest did not impact production on Supernatural, which is now in its 15th and final season. The series finale will air on Monday, May 18, 2020 on The CW.