Jared Padalecki’s Fans Light up ‘Supernatural’ Star’s Last Instagram Post Following Arrest, Assault

Jared Padalecki had a weekend he’d probably like to forget. The Supernatural star was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after an incident at a Texas night club, according to TMZ. His bail was set at $15,000. There has been no comment from Padalecki or any of his reps since the arrest.

Padalecki was at Stereotype, a club in Austin, Texas, where eyewitnesses said he punched a bartender. Video that was eventually released by TMZ also showed him getting aggressive outside of the bar where he put one of his friends, who was attempting to calm him down, into a headlock.

Since he has not been heard from since the news came out, fans have taken to his most recent Instagram post to reach out to the CW star. The photo is of him outside the Auberge du Pommier restartaunt with the chef in Toronto, Ontario, Canada earlier this month.

“I hope you’re fine Jared, I’m here for you! Please be fine because it was you who kept me standing all these years. Without you I wouldn’t be here today! I love you,” one comment read.

“Hey, I’m sending you and your family all the love right now. Hope y’all are doing okay. Everyone makes mistakes, that’s just a part of being a human. I love you and I will stand by you. All the good you’ve done doesn’t get erased by mistakes. Always keep fighting, the spnfamily has your back,” another responded.

“I love you so much. You are an amazing human being. You have your reasons for taking action. I hope you get better, you helped me through my worst moments (even by far). Don’t get hurt, don’t mind the mean comments. You are important,” one user wrote.

“No matter what we love you Jared!!! you’re such a good person and you’ve done so much for so many communites over the years, don’t let this one little f— up bring you down regroup, rest and remind yourself of what’s important. you have friends, family & fans around the whole who still love you. everything’s gonna be okay.”

Padalecki, who also played Dean on Gilmore Girls, has co-starred alongside Jensen Ackles on Supernatural for all 15 seasons. The CW series recently kicked off its final season.

Moving forward, Padalecki is slated to appear and produce the CW’s reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger. Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Dan Spilo will also produce the show alongside Padalecki.