Celebrity

Jared Padalecki’s Statement Following Assault and Arrest Sparks Vibrant Response From ‘Supernatural’ Fans

Last week, Jared Padalecki found himself in a sticky situation after his arrest on Oct. 27 at the […]

By

Last week, Jared Padalecki found himself in a sticky situation after his arrest on Oct. 27 at the night club he owns, Stereotype. The Supernatural star was arrested after allegedly striking two employees and being visibly intoxicated. On Sunday, Padalecki made his first public comment since the incident. He sent out a message on Twitter apologizing for missing a Supernatural convention he was supposed to attend.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His remarks led to a mixed bag of responses from his followers. Many, though, sent support his way. Some users felt it was simply a mistake that he can move on from.

“I love you so much,” a follower began. “Sometimes we mess up, but it’s all part of being human. I just hope you know that we’re not going anywhere. So much love to you and your family, Jared.”

Padalecki’s arrest has not impacted any of the production of Supernatural’s final season.

Following the conclusion of his 15-season run as Sam Winchester, Padalecki will take on another series at The CW when the network launches its reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. He will be the main character in the series as he plays the part of Cordell Walker.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts