Jared Padalecki’s Statement Following Assault and Arrest Sparks Vibrant Response From ‘Supernatural’ Fans

Last week, Jared Padalecki found himself in a sticky situation after his arrest on Oct. 27 at the night club he owns, Stereotype. The Supernatural star was arrested after allegedly striking two employees and being visibly intoxicated. On Sunday, Padalecki made his first public comment since the incident. He sent out a message on Twitter apologizing for missing a Supernatural convention he was supposed to attend.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His remarks led to a mixed bag of responses from his followers. Many, though, sent support his way. Some users felt it was simply a mistake that he can move on from.

“I love you so much,” a follower began. “Sometimes we mess up, but it’s all part of being human. I just hope you know that we’re not going anywhere. So much love to you and your family, Jared.”

Hope everything gets sorted and that you and the family is doing ok. — isis loves MCR // Fan (@MonarchMish) November 3, 2019

it’s so good to hear from you. we love you so much! I’ll always love and support my y’all, sunshine bub. hope you’re doing well 🥰💜 love and hugs to you, sir 😊 pic.twitter.com/5xL4IG24iO — | lil Gwayne | (@whatsatwindian) November 3, 2019

We missed you this weekend but there’s so much love for you here, always. Hope you’re doing okay 💙 — Alana King (@_KingBooks_) November 3, 2019

We love you ❤️ please focus on yourself and on doing what you need to do. — 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓼 𝓙𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓭🥀🍂 (@SoulWinchester_) November 3, 2019

We love you ❤️ please focus on yourself and on doing what you need to do. — 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓼 𝓙𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓭🥀🍂 (@SoulWinchester_) November 3, 2019

Padalecki’s arrest has not impacted any of the production of Supernatural’s final season.

Following the conclusion of his 15-season run as Sam Winchester, Padalecki will take on another series at The CW when the network launches its reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. He will be the main character in the series as he plays the part of Cordell Walker.